University of Kentucky reports record first-year enrollment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky is reporting a record number of first-year students enrolled for the fall semester.

University President Eli Capilouto says the school's first-year class totals 5,396, which is 319 more students than last year.

The state's flagship university says there's greater diversity in the current first-year class. There are also greater numbers of Kentucky residents and transfer students in the new class.

School officials say the number of Kentucky residents in the class increased to 3,422, up from 3,259 last year. That's the largest number of Kentuckians in the first-year class since 2009.

Campus officials say 1,055 transfer students enrolled at the university this fall, the highest in five years.

The figures are based on preliminary data provided to university's trustees.

