4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk is set to take place on September 21st.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk is set to take place on September 21st.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds took to the back roads of Southern Illinois to tour area farms as part of the Farm Crawl Saturday and Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds took to the back roads of Southern Illinois to tour area farms as part of the Farm Crawl Saturday and Sunday.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of firefighters gathered in memory of Kody Vanfossan who died early this year while fighting a fire in Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of firefighters gathered in memory of Kody Vanfossan who died early this year while fighting a fire in Christopher.
JACOB (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 25 year-old Megan Marcinkowska of Chester.
JACOB (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 25 year-old Megan Marcinkowska of Chester.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
(WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. .
(WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. .
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than 200 participants came out to the annual -- Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Saturday morning in Carbondale. The event was held at SIU's Campus Lake with individuals and teams all walking together to help raise funds for Alzehimer's care, support, and research. A welcome ceremony kicked off the walk with stories of hope and shared goals for finding a cure.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than 200 participants came out to the annual -- Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Saturday morning in Carbondale. The event was held at SIU's Campus Lake with individuals and teams all walking together to help raise funds for Alzehimer's care, support, and research. A welcome ceremony kicked off the walk with stories of hope and shared goals for finding a cure.
Multiple people were injured after a shooting near the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
Multiple people were injured after a shooting near the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
(WSIL) -- Dry and warm weather are here again today, as we are back in the low to mid 80's with low humidity.
(WSIL) -- Dry and warm weather are here again today, as we are back in the low to mid 80's with low humidity.
There was a huge showing of support Friday afternoon in Carter County, Missouri, as community members welcomed home one of two law enforcement officers who was shot one month ago.
There was a huge showing of support Friday afternoon in Carter County, Missouri, as community members welcomed home one of two law enforcement officers who was shot one month ago.