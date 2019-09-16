4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
The 4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk is set to take place in September. 

Over the years, the event has raised more than $10,000 for families throughout southern Illinois affected by suicide. 

Funds are used for a monthly support group, as well as, sending counselors to a drug addiction and suicide training. 

The walk is being held at Cannon Park on September 21st at 2 p.m. 

However, before the walk, a ceremony will take place to remember all those lost and will include speeches from loved ones. 

Organizers are also encouraging participants to stay after the event to take part in an art project, which will remember those who have been lost to suicide the family and friends who remember them. 

The cost to register for the walk is $25. 

More information can be found here

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.