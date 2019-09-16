No Deal: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No Deal: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute

By TOM KRISHER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike early Monday as contract talks with General Motors broke down.

Union members walked out of factories and set up picket lines at 33 plants across the nation as well as 22 parts warehouses.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) says a strike is the union's last resort because both sides are far apart in bargaining over a new four-year contract, including on issues like health care and fair wages.

But GM says it has made substantial offers, including higher wages and $7 billion worth of factory investments that would create hundreds of new jobs.

Bargaining was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday.

