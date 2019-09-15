Hundreds explore Southern Illinois during "Farm Crawl" - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds explore Southern Illinois during "Farm Crawl"

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds took to the backroads of Southern Illinois to tour area farms as part of the Farm Crawl Saturday and Sunday.

The event, hosted by the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery in Carbondale, raised more than $2,000 to benefit Food Works, a non-profit organization that helps in the development of local farms.

The Farm Crawl has grown from bus tours, beginning more than ten years ago, to the individual car tours that took place Sunday. 

People could choose to visit 14 different farms and get a first-hand look at the unique work they do.

Organizers say the annual event allows the community to learn about crops, livestock, and the variety of farms in our backyards.

"It's just a great way to learn about the health behind herbs and spices and the food, and how livestock is fed, and what you're consuming in your own body" said Brand Manager, Amy Dion.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.