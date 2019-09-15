Fallen firefighter honored with water fight

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds took to the back roads of Southern Illinois to tour area farms as part of the Farm Crawl Saturday and Sunday.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of firefighters gathered in memory of Kody Vanfossan who died early this year while fighting a fire in Christopher.
JACOB (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 25 year-old Megan Marcinkowska of Chester.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
(WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. .
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than 200 participants came out to the annual -- Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Saturday morning in Carbondale. The event was held at SIU's Campus Lake with individuals and teams all walking together to help raise funds for Alzehimer's care, support, and research. A welcome ceremony kicked off the walk with stories of hope and shared goals for finding a cure.
Multiple people were injured after a shooting near the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
(WSIL) -- Dry and warm weather are here again today, as we are back in the low to mid 80's with low humidity.
There was a huge showing of support Friday afternoon in Carter County, Missouri, as community members welcomed home one of two law enforcement officers who was shot one month ago.
SIU Carbondale is taking a step towards going green, thanks to a $900,000 grant from the Illinois EPA.
