The summer temperatures are back in full force

WSIL --  Our brief cool down has unfortunately come to an end.  High temperatures climbed back into the 90s today, topping out well above normal.  

Unfortunately,  it's looking like it's going to be another hot week.  Tonight temperatures will stay above normal, only dipping into the upper 60s.   Tomorrow will be another hot summer-like day with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing back into the 90s.  Remember, when working outdoors drink plenty of water, wear loose clothing and take breaks indoors when you can.  The summer heat isn't quite ready to leave us.  It'll be another good week to enjoy the pools before the fall weather returns.

For those hoping for a little rain, small rain chances don't return until the end of the week.  

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

