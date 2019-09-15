1 injured in marina fire, 4 boats sink

DOVER, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee authorities say a boat exploded causing a fire at a marina on Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the boat explosion and fire was reported Sunday at Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County.

One person was injured and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and four houseboats sank due to the blaze.

The blaze has been extinguished, but authorities say boaters should stay clear of the area due to debris.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.