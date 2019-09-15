1 injured in marina fire, 4 boats sink - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 injured in marina fire, 4 boats sink

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee authorities say a boat exploded causing a fire at a marina on Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the boat explosion and fire was reported Sunday at Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County.

One person was injured and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and four houseboats sank due to the blaze.

The blaze has been extinguished, but authorities say boaters should stay clear of the area due to debris.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.