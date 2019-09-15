University of Illinois recognizes professors for excellence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Illinois recognizes professors for excellence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois has recognized five professors at the Urbana-Champaign campus for their excellence in teaching and service.

The University Scholars program started in 1985. Recipients receive $15,000 a year for three years to use toward scholarly work, including for travel, research assistants and books. Applicants are nominated from each campus of the university system.

This year's winners for the Urbana-Champaign campus are entomology professor Brian Allan, classics professor Antony Augoustakis, computer science professor Karrie Karahalios, physics professor Nadya Mason and bioengineering professor Brad Sutton.

Barbara Wilson is the vice president for academic affairs for the U of I system. She says the program honors the best of the best.

