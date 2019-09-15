Mexican man held by ICE in northern Illinois dies in custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mexican man held by ICE in northern Illinois dies in custody

Posted: Updated:

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A 37-year-old Mexican man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a northern Illinois county jail has died.

Roberto Rodriguez-Espinoza was pronounced dead Tuesday. ICE officials said in a Thursday news release that he died from subdural hematoma, or when blood pools outside the brain.

Rodriguez-Espinoza was taken into ICE custody at the McHenry County jail on Sept. 3 on allegations he was a gang member. He had convictions for burglary in 2016 and theft in 2008.

ICE officials say was observed "acting confused" and taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. He failed to respond during a neurological exam. A surgeon advised he was unlikely to survive surgery.

Federal officials say he's the eighth person to die in ICE custody during fiscal year 2019.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.