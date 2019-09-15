Mexican man held by ICE in northern Illinois dies in custody

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A 37-year-old Mexican man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a northern Illinois county jail has died.

Roberto Rodriguez-Espinoza was pronounced dead Tuesday. ICE officials said in a Thursday news release that he died from subdural hematoma, or when blood pools outside the brain.

Rodriguez-Espinoza was taken into ICE custody at the McHenry County jail on Sept. 3 on allegations he was a gang member. He had convictions for burglary in 2016 and theft in 2008.

ICE officials say was observed "acting confused" and taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. He failed to respond during a neurological exam. A surgeon advised he was unlikely to survive surgery.

Federal officials say he's the eighth person to die in ICE custody during fiscal year 2019.

