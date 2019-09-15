Interstate 57 temporarily closed in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

