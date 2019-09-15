Interstate 57 temporarily closed in Franklin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Interstate 57 temporarily closed in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. 

The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Interstate 57 temporarily closed in Franklin County

    Interstate 57 temporarily closed in Franklin County

    Sunday, September 15 2019 1:31 PM EDT2019-09-15 17:31:21 GMT
    FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident.  The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
    FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident.  The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

  • One dead in accident in rural Jackson County

    One dead in accident in rural Jackson County

    Sunday, September 15 2019 9:39 AM EDT2019-09-15 13:39:28 GMT

    JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an off-road single vehicle accident in rural Jackson County.

    JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an off-road single vehicle accident in rural Jackson County.

  • Sunshine continues for Sunday

    Sunshine continues for Sunday

    Sunday, September 15 2019 9:08 AM EDT2019-09-15 13:08:23 GMT

    (WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. . 

    (WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. . 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.