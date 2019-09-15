Officials: 2 new cases of Legionnaires' in suburban Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: 2 new cases of Legionnaires' in suburban Chicago

Posted: Updated:

BATAVIA, Ill. (AP) - Public health officials are worried an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at a suburban Chicago retirement home appears to be spreading with two new cases in the nearby community.

Legionnaire's is a flu-like illness contracted when infected water vapor is inhaled. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly susceptible.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12 cases at Covenant Assisted Living in Batavia through August. The two new cases were reported in recent days.

State officials say the retirement home plans to clean its water systems, including cooling towers that release water drops into the air.

The agency's director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says there could be additional cases, even with corrective measures.

Illinois reported over 500 cases of Legionnaires' disease in 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.