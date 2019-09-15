Lincoln University to rebuild research center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lincoln University to rebuild research center

JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Board of Curators at Lincoln University has approved a contract to rebuild a university research center that was destroyed by fire four years ago.

The board on Thursday approved a contract to build a 7,185-square foot building to replace the Dickinson Research Center on the south side of the Jefferson City campus.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the new building will include multiple research and teaching lab spaces, chemical storage, a classroom and greenhouses.

The building will be have a variety of funding sources, including $2.2 million from a 1980 facilities grant and $1.9 million from a fire loss fund. Another $845,000 will come from a research capacity fund.

