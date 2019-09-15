Juvenile lake sturgeon to be released into Flint River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - About 125 juvenile lake sturgeons will be released into the Flint River as part of a program to re-establish the fish in the Saginaw Bay watershed.

The release will take place Saturday at the Mott Park Recreation Area in Flint. The Cass, Shiawassee and Tittabawassee rivers also are part of the Saginaw Bay Watershed Lake Sturgeon Restoration effort.

The prehistoric fish once was abundant in the Great Lakes but reduced to dangerously low numbers by overfishing, pollution and habitat destruction.

Their range extends from Hudson Bay through the Great Lakes to the lower Mississippi River and includes portions of 18 states. Lake sturgeons can exceed 8 feet (2.4 meters) in length and weigh up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

