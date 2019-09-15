Couple's Savanna castle to reopen for public tours - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Couple's Savanna castle to reopen for public tours

SAVANNA, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois couple's home that they turned into a castle will reopen for tours next month.

People can tour Alan and Adrianne St. George's Havencrest Castle in Savanna from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekends in October.

The 63-room castle has many rooms decorated in traditional Victorian designs. Other rooms feature Chinese, Persian, Egyptian and Indian themes. A medieval hall and a conservatory with Chicago-style architecture are also open to visitors.

The Sauk Valley reports that the St. Georges tried to continue the lifestyle of its previous owners more than 40 years ago. Adrianne St. George died in 2006. Her husband sculpted and painted art adorned on the castle's walls and ceilings. He says felt it's his job to finish what he and his wife started.

