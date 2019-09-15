Chicago installs lakefront barriers to shield against damage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago installs lakefront barriers to shield against damage

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials say crews will install hundreds of yards of barriers along Lake Michigan to guard against flood damage from storms in the fall and winter.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says high lake levels have been an ongoing issue historically and the barriers will help mitigate vulnerable locations.

Crews started work in recent days and will continue through the rest of September. They plan to set up barriers at eight lakefront locations, including near popular beaches.

The Chicago Park District is one of the agencies working on the project.

City officials plan to monitor the situation through cameras installed along the lakefront.

