Sunshine continues for Sunday

(WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. Expect some passing cloud cover, but dry conditions throughout the day. Highs this afternoon likely reach high 80's and low 90's. 

Rain chances don't return until the end of the week. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

  One dead in accident in rural Jackson County

    JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an off-road single vehicle accident in rural Jackson County.

    (WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. 

  Hundreds walk to combat Alzheimer's in Carbondale

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than 200 participants came out to the annual -- Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Saturday morning in Carbondale. The event was held at SIU's Campus Lake with individuals and teams all walking together to help raise funds for Alzehimer's care, support, and research. A welcome ceremony kicked off the walk with stories of hope and shared goals for finding a cure. 

