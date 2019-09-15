One dead in accident in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an off-road single vehicle accident in rural Jackson County.

It happened Saturday night at around 9:46 near Thomas Town Road just north of the rural community of Jacob according to a release by the sheriff's office.

Preliminary findings show that a northbound side-by-side ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. A second person was flown to a St. Louis area hospital while a third person received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification