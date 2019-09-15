One dead in accident in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead and two others injured after an off-road single vehicle accident in rural Jackson County.
(WSIL) -- Continued sunshine, and warmer conditions are expected today. .
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than 200 participants came out to the annual -- Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Saturday morning in Carbondale. The event was held at SIU's Campus Lake with individuals and teams all walking together to help raise funds for Alzehimer's care, support, and research. A welcome ceremony kicked off the walk with stories of hope and shared goals for finding a cure.
Multiple people were injured after a shooting near the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
(WSIL) -- Dry and warm weather are here again today, as we are back in the low to mid 80's with low humidity.
There was a huge showing of support Friday afternoon in Carter County, Missouri, as community members welcomed home one of two law enforcement officers who was shot one month ago.
SIU Carbondale is taking a step towards going green, thanks to a $900,000 grant from the Illinois EPA.
You may notice more traffic in Carbondale this weekend.
Folks in southern Illinois had a chance to save money on their Ameren bill Friday.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Leaders in East Cape Girardeau are trying to find ways to make flood recovery easier while residents in McClure try their best to recover on their own.
