BC-IL-FBH--Prep Scores, IL

By The Associated Press



Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon def. Martinsville, forfeit

Chicago (Carver Military) 24, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 12

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 6, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 33, Chicago Roosevelt 6

Chicago Ag Science 18, Hyde Park 16

Chicago Christian 28, Guerin 27

Corliss 26, DuSable 0

Curie 42, Westinghouse 6

Danville Schlarman 48, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42

Eldorado 44, Vienna-Goreville 8

Erie/Prophetstown 33, Sherrard 7

Eureka 56, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 14

Fenger 20, Maria 0

Glenbard West 59, Proviso West 0

Gurnee Warren 56, Waukegan 0

Harlan 46, Senn 0

Harvard 33, Macomb 13

Harvey Thornton 61, Thornridge 0

Julian 10, Lake View 6

Lawrenceville 22, Paris 20

Lindblom 22, Steinmetz 14

Loyola 24, St. Rita 7

Orangeville 9, Galena 0

Orr 26, Chicago Sullivan 6

Payton 49, Brooks Academy 13

Rich Central 26, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 14

Richwoods 41, Champaign Centennial 17

Rockford Christian Life 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 6

Von Steuben 35, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 8

Walther Christian Academy 40, Grandville Calvin Christian, Mich. 14

Westminster Christian 27, Alden-Hebron 0

Whitney Young 22, Prosser 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

