BC-IL-FBH--Prep Scores, IL

By The Associated Press
BC-IL-FBH--Prep Scores,217
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon def. Martinsville, forfeit
Chicago (Carver Military) 24, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 12
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 6, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 33, Chicago Roosevelt 6
Chicago Ag Science 18, Hyde Park 16
Chicago Christian 28, Guerin 27
Corliss 26, DuSable 0
Curie 42, Westinghouse 6
Danville Schlarman 48, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42
Eldorado 44, Vienna-Goreville 8
Erie/Prophetstown 33, Sherrard 7
Eureka 56, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 14
Fenger 20, Maria 0
Glenbard West 59, Proviso West 0
Gurnee Warren 56, Waukegan 0
Harlan 46, Senn 0
Harvard 33, Macomb 13
Harvey Thornton 61, Thornridge 0
Julian 10, Lake View 6
Lawrenceville 22, Paris 20
Lindblom 22, Steinmetz 14
Loyola 24, St. Rita 7
Orangeville 9, Galena 0
Orr 26, Chicago Sullivan 6
Payton 49, Brooks Academy 13
Rich Central 26, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 14
Richwoods 41, Champaign Centennial 17
Rockford Christian Life 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 6
Von Steuben 35, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 8
Walther Christian Academy 40, Grandville Calvin Christian, Mich. 14
Westminster Christian 27, Alden-Hebron 0
Whitney Young 22, Prosser 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.