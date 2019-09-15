Hundreds walk to combat Alzheimer's in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than 200 participants came out to the annual -- Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Saturday morning in Carbondale.

The event was held at SIU's Campus Lake with individuals and teams all walking together to help raise funds for Alzehimer's care, support, and research.

Walk Manager Marena Kaminsky says finding a cure is personal for her; she lost her grandmother to Alzheimer's and knows first-hand the struggle of caring for a loved-one suffering from the disease.

"It takes away so many peoples' loved ones. There is no known cure, no preventative measure established, we're making headway with the disease, but we really need help to actually keep that funding going and make it so that Alzheimer's does come to an end", Kaminsky said.

A welcome ceremony kicked off the walk with stories of hope and shared goals for finding a cure.

