UAW contract with GM expires, increasing risk of strike

By TOM KRISHER
DETROIT (AP) - The four-year contract between General Motors and the United Auto Workers has expired as negotiations on a new deal continue.

Union officials told GM they would let the contract lapse just before midnight Saturday, increasing the risk of a strike as early as Sunday night. Union members working Sunday were to report as scheduled.

There was a wrinkle. About 850 UAW-represented janitors who work for a separate company, Aramark, at eight GM facilities went on strike Sunday. Factory workers may not cross their picket lines.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) tells members in a letter that the union and GM are far apart on economic issues. Talks continued Sunday.

Two groups of union leaders will meet Sunday to decide the next steps.

GM said it's prepared to negotiate around-the-clock.

