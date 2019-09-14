Three injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Multiple people were injured after a shooting near the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police said in a press release that the shooting happened around 6:17 p.m. in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue.

Police said three people were hurt and sent to the hospital with injuries. Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person has been arrested but did not release that person's name. Charges are pending.

Investigators believe the conflict started as a dispute among acquaintances before shots were fired.