Teen charged in Carbondale shooting

UPDATED: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019, 2:30 p.m.

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A teen has been charged in a weekend shooting that injured multiple people.

Carbondale Police say that 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

One of the people injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital, while two others are expected to be soon.

Police still have not released the names of those involved.



ORIGINAL STORY:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Multiple people were injured after a shooting in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police said in a press release that the shooting happened around 6:17 p.m. in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue.

Police said three people were hurt and sent to the hospital with injuries. Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person has been arrested but did not release that person's name. Charges are pending.

Investigators believe the conflict started as a dispute among acquaintances before shots were fired.