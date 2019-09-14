Police investigating shooting death of Kansas City man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigating shooting death of Kansas City man

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a 55-year-old man in the parking lot of a convenience store on the city's northeast side.

Police say in a news release that the victim was Jordan Smith. Police say officers were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m. Friday and found Smith lying wounded in the Express Stop parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made. Police did not release details about what led to the shooting.

Police say Smith's death was the sixth homicide reported in the city since Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.