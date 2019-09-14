Kansas City police: Off-duty officer shot while moonlighting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City police: Off-duty officer shot while moonlighting

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are looking for a suspect in the overnight shooting of an off-duty officer.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday as the off-duty officer was patrolling a shopping center in the Lewis Heights neighborhood.

Police say the officer heard noises along a property tree line and walked toward the area when he heard gunshots, took cover and called for help. He then realized he'd been shot in the chest. The bullet did not penetrate his protective vest.

Police say the officer did not return fire. He was in fair condition after the shooting.

Police said no suspects were found and are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.