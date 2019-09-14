Large fire erupts at Loftis Mansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Large fire erupts at Loftis Mansion

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a well-known landmark near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia has been damaged in a fire.

News outlets report firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday at the Loftis Mansion in South Williamson. The mansion was heavily damaged in the fire.

The mansion was once a luxurious home, but has been empty for years. It was undergoing an extensive renovation.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before getting it under control. A nearby McDonalds was evacuated for a short time while the blaze was being put out.

Officials with the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department say the fire started as a controlled burn from a contracting company that eventually got out of hand. No one was injured in the flames.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.