National Work Zone Memorial coming to Hinsdale Oasis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

National Work Zone Memorial coming to Hinsdale Oasis

Posted: Updated:

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) - A memorial to people killed in highway work-zone crashes is coming to the Illinois Tollway's Hinsdale Oasis as a reminder to motorists to slow down.

The National Work Zone Memorial travels across the U.S. each year. The American Traffic Safety Services Association Foundation will display it from Monday through Sept. 23 at the Hinsdale Oasis.

The memorial wall lists the names of more than 1,400 people who have died in work zone crashes. It includes Illinois Tollway equipment operator and laborer David Schwartz. He was killed on Sept. 18, 2017 on the Tri-State Tollway, Interstate 294, by a motorist who failed to move over.

Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez says that "hosting this memorial will help spread the word of the consequences of failing to slow down and move over."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.