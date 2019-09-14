Long-awaited repairs for Black Hawk statue set to begin

OREGON, Ill. (AP) - The first steps in repairing a century-old landmark in northern Illinois known as the Black Hawk statue are finally underway.

Workers began erecting scaffolding last Monday around the 48-foot-tall (14.5-meter-tall) statue in Lowden State Park in Ogle County.

Sauk Valley Media reports that Quality Restorations Inc. of Wood Dale was scheduled to begin the repair work last spring , but cold, wet weather thwarted that work.

The 108-year-old monument has spent most of the last five years beneath a plastic covering to protect it from harsh weather.

State budget troubles delayed a promised $350,000 matching state grant for the repairs, but that funding was finally secured over a year ago. The Black Restoration team obtained the remaining $225,000 needed for the project.

The cost of repairs will approach $1 million.

Information from: Sauk Valley Media, http://www.saukvalley.com

