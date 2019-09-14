More sunshine expected for Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More sunshine expected for Saturday

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Dry and warm weather are here again today, as we are back in the low to mid 80's with dew points in the high 50's and low 60's. Sunshine should also increase throughout the day, with cloud cover lessening. Dry weather likely continues tomorrow as we watch a wave to our north that looks likely to dissolve before it reaches us. 

I'll be back with another update on your forecast tonight.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.