Deputy injured in shooting returns home

CARTER COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- There was a huge showing of support Friday afternoon in Carter County, Missouri, as community members welcomed home one of two law enforcement officers who was shot one month ago.

Deputy Brigg Pierson had been recovering in a hospital since the shooting near Van Buren on August 16th. Video posted to Sheriff Richard Stephens Facebook Page shows hundreds lining the streets Friday as Pierson finally returned home.

Deputy Pierson and Trooper Caleb McCoy were shot while trying to serve an eviction notice. Trooper McCoy was treated and released from a hospital the day of the shooting.

The suspect, James Cummings, also engaged in a standoff with authorities for 7 hours before surrendering. The 31-year-old faces four counts of armed criminal action, and four counts of assault. 

