Family Weekend starts at SIU

Carbondale (WSIL) -- You may notice more traffic in Carbondale this weekend.

After nearly a month on campus, SIU students are welcoming their relatives for Family Weekend.

Friday through Sunday, the University has activities scheduled for students and their families.

Activities include Dog Fest, Greek Sing, and a family tailgate before Saturday's Saluki Football game.

School representatives say the weekend is a good opportunity for students to share their favorite parts of SIU.

Saluki Sprint, a tradition where freshman students run across the football field to start the game, takes place Saturday.