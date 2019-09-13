Family Weekend starts at SIU - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family Weekend starts at SIU

Posted: Updated:

Carbondale (WSIL) -- You may notice more traffic in Carbondale this weekend.

After nearly a month on campus, SIU students are welcoming their relatives for Family Weekend. 

Friday through Sunday, the University has activities scheduled for students and their families. 

Activities include Dog Fest, Greek Sing, and a family tailgate before Saturday's Saluki Football game. 

School representatives say the weekend is a good opportunity for students to share their favorite parts of SIU.

Saluki Sprint, a tradition where freshman students run across the football field to start the game, takes place Saturday.  

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.