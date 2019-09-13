Ameren offers assistance to local customers

Carbondale (WSIL) -- Folks in southern Illinois had a chance to save money on their Ameren bill Friday.

Ameren was at the Carbondale Civic Center to offer those in need up to one hundred and fifty dollars toward their bill.

All folks needed was an active Ameren Illinois account -- a photo ID -- and proof of income for the last 30 days.

That Income also had to meet certain guidelines set by Ameren.

Carbondale resident, Rodney Morris says the money will help balance out his bills from this summer.

"This being a very hot summer, bills are running pretty high, trying to run air conditioners, and fans, and winter is coming, so the money would be helpful," Morris said.

Ameren says this is a one time grant.

They hold these customer assistance events in this area about once a year.