Ameren offers assistance to local customers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ameren offers assistance to local customers

Posted: Updated:

Carbondale (WSIL) -- Folks in southern Illinois had a chance to save money on their Ameren bill Friday.

Ameren was at the Carbondale Civic Center to offer those in need up to one hundred and fifty dollars toward their bill.

All folks needed was an active Ameren Illinois account -- a photo ID -- and proof of income for the last 30 days.  

That Income also had to meet certain guidelines set by Ameren. 

Carbondale resident, Rodney Morris says the money will help balance out his bills from this summer. 

"This being a very hot summer, bills are running pretty high, trying to run air conditioners, and fans, and winter is coming, so the money would be helpful," Morris said.

Ameren says this is a one time grant.

They hold these customer assistance events in this area about once a year.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.