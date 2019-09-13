SIU adds solar power to campus with help of grant

There was a huge showing of support Friday afternoon in Carter County, Missouri, as community members welcomed home one of two law enforcement officers who was shot one month ago.
SIU Carbondale is taking a step towards going green, thanks to a $900,000 grant from the Illinois EPA.
You may notice more traffic in Carbondale this weekend.
Folks in southern Illinois had a chance to save money on their Ameren bill Friday.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Leaders in East Cape Girardeau are trying to find ways to make flood recovery easier while residents in McClure try their best to recover on their own.
After last week's big road win at U-Mass, the Salukis are busy preparing for Ohio Valley Conference opponent UT Martin.
An Illinois teenager who fell ill with a lung disease after vaping for over a year has sued a leading e-cigarette maker.
One person was injured in a traffic crash Friday on Route 149.
Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison, a fine and community service for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal.
FDA says probable carcinogen found in common heartburn and acid reflux medications
