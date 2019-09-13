Metra services halted after train collides with truck - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Metra services halted after train collides with truck

CHICAGO (AP) - Travel on a line of Chicago's Metra commuter rail service has ground to a halt following a collision of a semitrailer truck and a train that derailed.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis says Friday's crash involved a northbound train on Metra's Southwest line, which was traveling from Orland Park to downtown Chicago. The collision occurred inside a Norfolk Southern yard on the city's South Side.

Gillis says the approximately three-dozen passengers on the train and the truck's driver weren't injured.

Metra officials say the length of delays for commuters is unknown.

