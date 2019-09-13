Rains change planned water releases into Missouri River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rains change planned water releases into Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The amount of water to be released into the lower Missouri River will change in the coming days to accommodate recent heavy rains in the Upper Plains.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release Friday that water releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be reduced to 65,000 cubic feet per second on Saturday and down to 60,000 cubic feet per second on Sunday.

The Corps says that reduction will last no longer than three days before releases are incrementally increased by 5,000 cubic feet per second, per a day going up to 80,000 cubic feet per second.

The Corps says it hopes that briefly lowering releases may curtail possible flooding on the Missouri River between Sioux City, Iowa and Omaha.

