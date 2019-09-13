Adult high school to open in Columbia Tribune building - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Adult high school to open in Columbia Tribune building

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - An adult high school is scheduled to open next month in a building being vacated by the Columbia Daily Tribune.

MERS Goodwill is enrolling students now in its new Goodwill Excel Center. It is scheduled to open Oct. 28.

It will join MERS Goodwill centers in St. Louis, Springfield and Poplar Bluff.

The school's director, Mike Reynolds, said it will offer high school diplomas, not alternatives, to students who are 21 or older. Students attend at no cost and the school provides free child care.

Life coaching skills and workplace certifications also are offered.

The Tribune reports the building has housed the newspaper since it was constructed in 1973. The Tribune business offices and newsroom are moving to temporary quarters. Senior group publisher Terri Leifeste said a permanent location will be announced soon.

