Kansas City officer charged with possessing child porn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new Kansas City police officer has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Twenty-year-old Vincent Andrew Spilker, whom is a probationary officer, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with five counts of possessing child pornography.

The Kansas City Star reports Spilker graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy Jan. 17. He was suspended from duty without pay after being charged.

Prosecutors allege Spilker was connected to a Tumblr account that had reposted 10 nude photos of females under 18. The account allegedly contained 32 photos and a video. Prosecutors say some of the photos depicted children as young as 3.

Spilker was released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24. No attorney of record is listed for him.

