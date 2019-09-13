Slight break for Saturday

After last week's big road win at U-Mass, the Salukis are busy preparing for Ohio Valley Conference opponent UT Martin.
WSIL - The late season heat spell will take a little break on Saturday. Temperatures should be closer to seasonal levels with bright sunshine. ...
Officials with Kentucky State Police say a new statewide victim advocacy program will launch this fall.
Drivers are asked to avoid Route 149 at Sandburg Road.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will refer 12 former Roman Catholic clergy accused of sexual abuse for prosecution.
Beyond the 6.5% cut, the memo also directs agencies to examine lists of boards and commissions under their purview, with an eye toward culling their numbers by 10%.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next cold front is expected on Friday, but if you're hoping for widespread rain or a big cool down, you'll probably be left disappointed.
MARION (WSIL) -- Three people have been arrested on drugs and stolen weapons charges after the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of North Bentley Street in Marion.
After several hours of negotiations, the Carbondale elementary school district reached a deal to avoid a strike with one of two unions that could stage a walkout.
The Black Graduate Greek Council of Carbondale hosted a debate watch party Thursday night, one of several events the collection of sororities and fraternities is doing to raise awareness of the election.
