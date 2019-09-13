Slight break for Saturday

WSIL - The late season heat spell will take a little break on Saturday. Temperatures should be closer to seasonal levels with bright sunshine. The break is not expected to last long with afternoon readings near 90 back in the forecast for early next week. An isolated shower can't be ruled out this Friday evening, but most of us will remain dry for the next several days.

Jim has an updated forecast and will be looking for renegade showers on radar on News 3 this evening.