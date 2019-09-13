Slight break for Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Slight break for Saturday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - The late season heat spell will take a little break on Saturday.  Temperatures should be closer to seasonal levels with bright sunshine.  The break is not expected to last long with afternoon readings near 90 back in the forecast for early next week.  An isolated shower can't be ruled out this Friday evening, but most of us will remain dry for the next several days. 

Jim has an updated forecast and will be looking for renegade showers on radar on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.