One injured in Route 149 crash

One person was injured in a traffic crash Friday on Route 149.
Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison, a fine and community service for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal.
FDA says probable carcinogen found in common heartburn and acid reflux medications
After last week's big road win at U-Mass, the Salukis are busy preparing for Ohio Valley Conference opponent UT Martin.
WSIL - The late season heat spell will take a little break on Saturday. Temperatures should be closer to seasonal levels with bright sunshine. ...
Officials with Kentucky State Police say a new statewide victim advocacy program will launch this fall.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will refer 12 former Roman Catholic clergy accused of sexual abuse for prosecution.
Beyond the 6.5% cut, the memo also directs agencies to examine lists of boards and commissions under their purview, with an eye toward culling their numbers by 10%.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next cold front is expected on Friday, but if you're hoping for widespread rain or a big cool down, you'll probably be left disappointed.
MARION (WSIL) -- Three people have been arrested on drugs and stolen weapons charges after the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of North Bentley Street in Marion.
