One injured in Route 149 crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One injured in Route 149 crash

Posted: Updated:

UPDATED 3:30 p.m. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

One person was injured in a traffic crash Friday on Route 149.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Friday on Route 149 just west of Sandburg Road. 

Illinois State Police say a 2019 Chevy Camaro driven by Dennis Uhls, 58, of West Frankfort, was eastbound on 149 when the car crossed the center line and hit a Mack truck tractor-semi trailer. 

Uhls suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured. 

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSIL) -- A traffic crash has closed a section of Route 149 in Franklin County 

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says Route 149 at Sandburg Road is closed. 

Drivers should seek an alternate route. 

