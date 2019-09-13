Chief Justice: Drug courts failing to keep up with needs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chief Justice: Drug courts failing to keep up with needs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's chief justice says the drug court program has failed to keep up with surging demand for its treatment services while the state struggles with addiction woes.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. told lawmakers on Friday that he'll seek funding to expand drug courts. He told a legislative panel that drug courts and similar specialty courts are serving fewer than 2,500 people at a time when Kentucky faces its worst drug epidemic in history.

Minton says that's not even "scratching the surface of the need."

Drug courts provide court-supervised treatment so people can stay out of jail. Participants take part in counseling and education programs and must undergo drug tests.

