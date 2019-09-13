Illinois man convicted in 2018 booby trap shotgun slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man convicted in 2018 booby trap shotgun slaying

JONESBORO, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man who rigged a shotgun to a rope attached to the door of a shed on his property in 2018 has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of another man who tried to enter.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a Union County jury convicted 48-year-old William Wasmund Thursday of both first-degree murder and aggravated battery for the death of Jeff Spicer.

Testimony during the trial showed that a man who lived nearby found Spicer deceased Sept. 16, 2018 on Wasmund's property.

Prosecutors say Wasmund set up the booby-trapped shotgun, which fired and struck Spicer when he tried to enter the shed.

Wasmund's defense attorney says the verdict will be appealed.

He's set to be sentenced Dec. 16.

