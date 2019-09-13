Missouri Attorney General recommends prosecution for 12 Roman Catholic clergy

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will refer 12 former Roman Catholic clergy accused of sexual abuse for prosecution.

The year-long investigation into Roman Catholic clergy abuse in Missouri ended with Schmitt's office finding 163 priests or clergy members accused of sexual abuse or misconduct against minors. The attorney general reports, of those 163 priests, 83 of the accused have died.

Forty-six cases out of 80 were barred by the state due to statute of limitations. One case is still under open investigation by the Church.

Sixteen cases have been previously referred for local prosecution and five cases have been or are currently being investigated by prosecutors. That leaves 12 of the accused left for prosecution by the state.

“Since I took office, one of my top priorities has been conducting a thorough, exhaustive review of allegations of abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church. Today, as a result of that review, we are announcing that we will refer 12 cases of alleged abuse to local prosecutors for further investigation and possible prosecution – more referrals than any other state attorney general.” said Attorney General Schmitt during Friday's press conference.

The names and diocese location of the 12 former clergy members who could face charges have not been revealed.

The attorney general's investigation includes a breakdown of accusations based on diocese membership and when and where the accusations came surfaced. The documents include accused members (retired, deceased, laicized, ministry restricted, removed from ministry, left priesthood) from the Cape Girardeau-Springfield diocese.

