Suburban Chicago police: 18 water rescues after heavy rains

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Suburban Chicago police say first responders have made 18 water rescues following heavy rains.

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Covelli says most of the rescues Friday morning involved drivers stranded in their vehicles after entering deep water on flooded roads in Waukegan, Gurnee, Wadsworth and elsewhere in the county north of Chicago.

Covelli tells the Chicago Sun-Times some of the rescues occurred on U.S. 41and other highways.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service reported nearly 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeters) of rain had fallen in Lake County since Thursday evening.

