Deputy shoots, kills man outside Kansas City area home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a deputy shot and killed a man outside a Kansas City area home while trying to arrest him.

Police in Independence say the shooting happened Thursday night as officers and Jackson County deputies were executing a warrant at an Independence home. Police released no details about what led the deputy to shoot the man. His name wasn't immediately released, but police say he had numerous felony warrants.

Police say another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police say no law enforcement officers were hurt.

