Guns claim lives of 2 more children in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say guns have claimed the lives of two more children in the St. Louis area amid growing frustration about violence in the state's largest cities.

St. Louis County police say 3-year-old Rodney March III was killed Thursday in what appears to be an accidental shooting, while 13-year-old Clifford Swan III was fatally shot outside an apartment. Around a dozen children have been killed in the city of St. Louis this year, and several others in the surrounding area.

Police say investigators believe the younger victim got ahold of an unsecured firearm and accidentally discharged it while in an apartment with his parents.

Police say Clifford was fatally shot while walking through an apartment complex with two other people. An 18-year-old has been arrested in his death.

