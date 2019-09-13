A few storms possible as a weak cold front arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next cold front is expected on Friday, but if you're hoping for widespread rain or a big cool down, you'll probably be left disappointed.

The cold front will move from northwest to the southeast throughout the afternoon. Out ahead of the front, temperatures will likely still warm into the lower 90s, primarily along the Ohio River and south into western Kentucky. Farther north, temperatures will likely peak in the low to middle 80s with humidity beginning to fall in the afternoon.

A few scattered showers and storms are likely to develop along the front during the heat of the day, especially in southeastern Illinois and parts of southeast Missouri.

Rain chances exit quickly this evening as the cold front continues south.

Saturday will be the "pick of the week" as temperatures will cool back into the low to mid 80s and humidity will be notably lower.

Soak it up, because heat and humidity is set to come roaring back later this weekend and throughout much of next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on New 3.