Three arrested in Marion on drugs and stolen weapons charges

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next cold front is expected on Friday, but if you're hoping for widespread rain or a big cool down, you'll probably be left disappointed.
MARION (WSIL) -- Three people have been arrested on drugs and stolen weapons charges after the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of North Bentley Street in Marion.
After several hours of negotiations, the Carbondale elementary school district reached a deal to avoid a strike with one of two unions that could stage a walkout.
The Black Graduate Greek Council of Carbondale hosted a debate watch party Thursday night, one of several events the collection of sororities and fraternities is doing to raise awareness of the election.
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month; If you think an insurance company failed to pay after a loved one passed on, the Illinois Department of Insurance is here to help.
After years of hard work, Shawnee School District has unveiled its veterans memorial wall.
Educators are celebrating the citizenship ceremony for a student living with cerebral palsy.
A Sikeston police officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly posted anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.
Another shooting has claimed the life of a child in the St. Louis area, but police haven't determined if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 Thursday to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL's second wild-card spot.
