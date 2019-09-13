Three arrested in Marion on drugs and stolen weapons charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Three arrested in Marion on drugs and stolen weapons charges

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Three people have been arrested on drugs and stolen weapons charges after the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of North Bentley Street in Marion. 

Police believe Ryan R. Thomas, 40, Philp R. Castellano, 37, and Brandy L. Antonacci, 40, were involved in the distribution of crystal meth and stolen and defaced firearms.

In the residence, officers discovered approximately twenty one firearms suspected of being stolen, along with ammunition, meth, packaging materials, and weighing equipment.

Thomas has been charged for delivery of meth, gun running, aggravated possession of stolen firearms, and defacing the identification marks of a firearm.

Antonacci was charged with aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

Castellano was charged with aggravated possession of stolen firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

