SIU Carbondale to launch search for new chancellor

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is launching a search for a new chancellor.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the search is being conducted at the same time that the Board of Trustees is searching for a new president of the SIU system. The board hopes to complete the presidential search by the end of this year.

J. Phil Gilbert is chairman of the SIU Board of Trustees. He said in a news release Thursday the chancellor search will conclude after a new president is hired, so that the new system leader will be able to interview candidates and make a recommendation.

Interim Chancellor John Dunn was hired in December after the death of the previous chancellor, Carlo Montemongo.

