Injured bald eagle gets care after eluding capture for days

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - An injured bald eagle that eluded capture for days is getting veterinary care after being cornered in a northwestern Indiana neighborhood.

The male adolescent eagle was captured Wednesday morning by a Hammond resident who corralled it with a cat carrier. The raptor was taken to an animal hospital, where veterinarians are assessing it for injuries or ailments.

The eagle was first spotted Monday hopping about in a yard near the Grand Calumet River in Hammond.

Steve Lakatos is the director of the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the eagle is strong and alert "but you can tell from his posture he doesn't feel well."

Lakatos says it's suspected that the young eagle has a wing injury because it cannot fly very well.

