Kentucky State Police adding victim advocates this fall

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials with Kentucky State Police say a new statewide victim advocacy program will launch this fall.

A statement from the governor's office says the Victim Advocate Support Services initiative will provide a trained advocate at each of Kentucky's 16 state police posts.

Officials say advocates will help crime victims or those involved in traumatic events by connecting them with immediate resources and will also serve as liaisons with law enforcement.

Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said the program will fill a void in the system and ensure that victims have immediate access to assistance and resources.

He says state troopers are compassionate, but their immediate focus is on investigating crimes or assisting with critical incidents.

The statement says most of the funding for the program comes from a federal grant.

