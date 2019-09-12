Firm announces projected timeline for new Hawaii stadium - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Firm announces projected timeline for new Hawaii stadium

HONOLULU (AP) - A new Aloha Stadium could be ready for the opening of the University of Hawaii's 2023 football season.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the owner and senior principal of the firm hired to shepherd the process says a 2023 opening date can be achieved.

The state is paying $5 million to Crawford Architects of Kansas City, Missouri, to develop a master plan and conduct an environmental impact statement, which is mandated by law.

Aloha Stadium opened in 1975 in suburban Honolulu as the home of the university's football team.

The state Legislature approved $350 million for the construction of a new stadium as a so-called "P3"project involving public and private partnerships.

The announcement is the first public timeline revealed since the Legislature signed off on the project in May.

